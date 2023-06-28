Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jalandhar clinch inter-dist cricket title

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 28, 2023 09:16 AM IST

Jalandhar won the match by 51 runs; Mehak Kesar (84 runs and 2 wickets for 14) shone with both bat and ball

Riding on Mehak Kesar’s all-round show (83 runs and 2 wickets for 14), Jalandhar beat Patiala by 51 runs on Tuesday in the final to win Punjab State Inter-District Women Senior One-Day Tournament at PCA Stadium, Mullanpur.

Jalandhar team with the trophy after winning the tournament. (HT Photo)

Batting first after losing the toss, Jalandhar were all out for 177. Mehak Kesar top scored with 83 runs of 100 balls.

In reply, Patiala were bundled for 126 in 42.2 overs.

Priya Kumari, 26 of 45, Shruti Yadav, 23 of 51 and Amanjot Kaur, 21 of 31, were the main contributors in Patiala’s 126. Muskan Sogi (3 for 16) and Mehak Kesar (2 for 14) were the pick of the bowlers.

Topics
jalandhar patiala women's cricket
