Jalandhar cops bust gang involved in cross-border smuggling of weapons, heroin

The Jalandhar police busted a gang involved in cross-border smuggling of weapons and heroin through drones with the arrest of its four members. Three pistols and ammunition recovered by Jalandhar police. (HT)

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said the accused had smuggled the weapons to eliminate three members of its rival gang led by notorious gangster-cum-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa.

Police have recovered three pistols and live cartridges from their possession. Sharma said that police had got a tip-off that a gang involved in cross-border smuggling of arms was operating in the city.

Subsequently, he said that the police laid a trap and arrested Jaspreet Singh alias Jassa, a resident of Harika in Tarn Taran district from Jalandhar’s Verka Milk plant with illegal weapons on January 24. His questioning further led to the arrest of three more members.

“During the investigation, Jaspreet Singh revealed that he had ties with Pakistan-based armed smugglers through which he had procured pistols and heroin via drones. So far, six such consignments were received by the accused,” Sharma said.

The commissioner further stated that Jassa had an old animosity with Landa. The root of this rivalry was a fishing contract in the Harike Pattan area of the state and the recent killing of Sukhpreet Singh, a cousin of Jassa, by the Landa gang, he added.

A police official said Jassa has 17 FIRs under sections of attempt to murder, NDPS Act, Arms Act and others pending against him and through the weapon and drug consignment, he had planned to kill three associates of the Landa gang.

Arrested accused have been identified as Bhagwant Singh, Gurjant Singh and Lovepreet Singh, all from Tarn Taran district, Sharma said.

“Bhagwant Singh has been arrested from Kapurthala Chowk, Gurjant Singh has been arrested from Maqsudan By-Pass and Lovepreet Singh has been arrested from Verka Milk Plant. Further investigations in the case are going on,” he said.