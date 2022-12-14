Jalandhar demolition: ‘Economically downtrodden families to get rehabilitated’

Showing concern with people who became homeless after a demolition drive in Latifpura, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has decided to rehabilitate all the affected economically weaker section families after building top-class houses for them in Jalandhar.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP’s Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang, MLAs Sheetal Angural, Raman Arora and Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman Jagtar Singh Sanghera said that this drive was carried out only on the directions of the apex court. They accused the opposition of running calumnious campaigns against the state government over this sensitive issue. “Successive governments were to be blamed for this demolition drive,” they claimed.

Sanghera said that these houses were built on public land and the Supreme Court had given a decision in favour of the trust. “Moreover, the contempt of court case was also going on against trust in this matter due to which, the drive was launched and they have submitted a status report before the apex court on December 12,” he said. He said chief minister Bhagwant Mann has categorically asked to rehabilitate the affected poor families and efforts have already been started in this regard. “Each family below poverty line, whose house was demolished in this drive, will be given a house with a kitchen, a bathroom and two rooms in Jalandhar very soon,” he added.

