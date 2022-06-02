Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jalandhar Development Authority receives revenue worth 8.10 lakh from colonisers

Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) has received revenue worth ₹8.10 lakh from colonisers whose applications were lying pending with the department for the regularisation of their colonies
Published on Jun 02, 2022 02:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Stringent action taken by the deputy commissioner, Jalandhar, Ghanshyam Thori against illegal colonies, the Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) has received revenue worth 8.10 lakh from colonisers whose applications were lying pending with the department for the regularisation of their colonies.

Throwing light on the details, DC-cum-chief administrator, JDA, Thori said that the administration has already taken a serious view against the mushrooming of illegal/unauthorised colonies by asking the police department to lodge FIR against 99 colonies that camped up illegally. “A total of 8.10 lakh have been deposited by two colonisers whose applications were under process for granting approval by the authorities,” he added.

Meanwhile, Thori also appealed to colonisers to immediately approach the JDA to complete their pending applications by depositing requisite fee and other documentation to the department otherwise their applications would be rejected and legal action would also be initiated against them.

