ED yet to get hold of record from Mohali revenue officials in shamlat land scam

The enforcement directorate (ED) is yet to get a hold of records from Mohali revenue department pertaining to the multi-crore shamlat land (village common land) scam, which is probing money laundering angle into the case.

The ED probe covered the period from January 1, 2009, to December 31, 2018. (HT File)

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The federal agency summoned the naib tehsildar of sub-tehsil Majri in Kharar to submit the revenue record of the case on Wednesday. However, sources said the concerned official sought to submit more than the said record including mutations, general power of attorneys on the names of the accused and transfer of ownership mutations.

The ED registered an enforcement case information report against the accused revenue officials including dismissed naib tehsildar Varinderpal Singh Dhoot and private persons under the Prevention to Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at its Jalandhar office in March 2021, based on the Vigilance Bureau (VB) FIR recorded in the same year.

The agency sought records of ‘jamabandi’ (the record of rights-RoR) for the year 1983-84, mutations done on May 7, 1991, May 21, 2004 and December 21, 2017, copies of general power of attorneys (GPA) in the names of Sham Lal, Hans Raj, Sucha Ram, Rabbi Singh and Dharam Pal prepared from the month of August 2010 to the month of September 2011; Ten transfers of ownership mutations with respect to the shamlat Land entered from June 18, 2014 to June 19, 2014.

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{{^usCountry}} On March 25 last year, the ED provisionally attached properties worth ₹12.31 crore belonging to Dhoot, former patwari Iqbal Singh and private property dealers in a money laundering case. The properties included residential premises in Mohali, Chandigarh and Hoshiarpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On March 25 last year, the ED provisionally attached properties worth ₹12.31 crore belonging to Dhoot, former patwari Iqbal Singh and private property dealers in a money laundering case. The properties included residential premises in Mohali, Chandigarh and Hoshiarpur. {{/usCountry}}

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11 booked by vigilance bureau

The ED probe covered the period from January 1, 2009, to December 31, 2018.

On February 26, 2025, the Punjab government dismissed Dhoot for allegedly sanctioning the mutation of shamlat land at Seonk village in Kharar in favour of private individuals in 2016.

In November 2020, the VB booked 11 people, including Dhoot, kanungo Raghubir Singh, patwari Iqbal Singh, nambardar Gurnam Singh and property dealer Sham Lal and others, for usurping the common village land at Seonk village. Prime accused Dhoot and Sham Lal were arrested in November 2022.

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The case dates back to 2017 when Dhoot was posted as the naib tehsildar in Majri. According to the vigilance FIR, the accused prepared forged land documents and got the village common land registered in the names of people known to them in lieu of high amounts of money. Later, the plots were sold at high rates.

Revenue officials went ahead with

mutation despite prohibitory orders

The detailed inquiry revealed that Dhoot, while posted as naib tehsildar in Majri, Mohali, sanctioned the mutation on September 28, 2016, transferring ownership of 10,365 kanals and 19 marlas of shamlat land in Seonk village in tehsil Kharar to private individuals.

The inquiry revealed that the revenue officials proceeded with the mutation despite clear instructions issued by the revenue department and the Supreme Court, which prohibits the transfer or mutation of shamlat land to private parties.

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Dhoot has also been involved in a disproportionate assets case registered by the VB in 2025, as he was accused of amassing 211.54% more assets than his known sources of income.

Investigations revealed that Dhoot’s total income from known sources during this period was over ₹3 crore. However, his total expenditure and assets acquired amounted to over ₹7 crore - ₹11 (211.54%) more than his lawful income