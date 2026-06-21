Jalandhar: Four associates of foreign-based gangster held with 3 firearms

Police have arrested four associates of foreign-based gangster Doni Bal and recovered three firearms from their possession on Saturday.

One of the accused was involved in firing incident at garment store in Jalandhar on June 12 . (HR)

The accused have been identified as Nitish Chhabra, Naval Bhardwaj, Mukul Gori and Prince Kumar, all residents of Jalandhar. Police have recovered a Zigana pistol, .30-bore pistol and Glock pistol from their possession.

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Police said acting on the tip-off, police teams intercepted their four-wheeler and apprehended the accused involved in the multiple cases of firing and extortion.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that Nitish was in constant touch with foreign-based gangster Doni Bal and his associate Ekam, presently residing in the UK.

“These foreign-based handlers used to make extortion calls and direct their associates to carry out firing incidents on the premises of victims in order to spread fear and terror. Nitish acted as the local conduit and used to pass on the directions received from the handlers to his associates,” said Jalandhar commissioner of police Satinder Singh.

He said it came to light that Naval was involved in the firing incident at a famous garments store in Jalandhar on June 12 along with his accomplice Khush.

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{{^usCountry}} “The accused were operating as members of an organised crime syndicate and were involved in extortion calls and firing incidents at the behest of their foreign-based handlers,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The accused were operating as members of an organised crime syndicate and were involved in extortion calls and firing incidents at the behest of their foreign-based handlers,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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