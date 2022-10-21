Jalandhar: Kingpin of 13.84 lakh bank robbery lands in police net

Jalandhar police have arrested the kingpin of the UCO bank robbery in which ₹13.84 lakh were stolen from the bank at gunpoint. The robbery was conducted by four masked men, in which three accused were held a week after the robbery and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, who was absconder in the case, is also arrested by police.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja stated that the accused looted ₹13.84 lakh from UCO bank on August 4 at gunpoint.

“A case under Sections 392, 506, 34 IPC, and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused. Three accused identified as Vinay Tiwari, Tarun Nahar, and Ajaypal were arrested by the police a week after the robbery and now Gurpreet Singh is also arrested. Police recovered a .32 mm revolver, ₹1 lakh, and gold which the accused stole from lady employees of the bank,” Teja said.

The DCP also mentioned that accused Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi is a proclaimed offender in five previous cases related to robbery, attempt to murder, and Arms Act.

