Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress appoints 27 leaders for electioneering process

The Congress party seems to be going all out for retaining Jalandhar Lok Sabha as it appointed battery of senior leaders to look after upcoming by-poll, the date of which is yet be announced.

Congress has announced names of 27 leaders including present and former MLAs as in-charges and co-incharges for the nine Assembly segments falling under the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency. (AFP File Photo)

The party has announced names of 27 leaders including present and former MLAs as in-charges and co-incharges for the nine Assembly segments falling under the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency. As many as three leaders have been designated for each constituency.

It may be mentioned that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had recently appointed former Congress ministers, now in BJP fold, as incharge of assembly segments. The constituency fell vacant after Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary (76) died of a heart attack while taking part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 14.

Meanwhile, Congress is yet to announce its candidate but Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary and his mother Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary have already started campaigning for the elections.

As per the list released by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, senior leader and MLA Tript Rajinder Singh has been appointed as in-charge of Shahkot constituency, MLA Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria of Kartarpur, Raj Kumar Chabbewa of Jalandhar Cantt, Barindermeet Singh Pahra of Nakodar, former MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria of Phillaur constituency.

Meanwhile, former cabinet minister Vijayinder Singla has been appointed incharge of Jalandhar west, former speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rana KP Singh of Jalandhar central, former cabinet minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli of Adampur and former MLA Hardyal Singh Kamboj of Jalandhar north constituency.

It may be mentioned that going by past election trends, the constituency remained Congress’ dominant seat as its candidate Santokh Singh Chaudhary remained victorious convincingly in the 2014 and 2019 election. Moreover, in the 2022 state assembly polls, Congress won five seats of nine in Jalandhar district, while AAP secured victory on remaining seats.

In 2019, Chaudhary was polled 3,85,712 votes, while SAD candidate Charanjit Singh Atwal 3,66,221 votes. The AAP candidate Justice Zora Singh (retd) was polled mere 25,467 votes, while BSP candidate Balwinder Singh got 2,04,783 votes.