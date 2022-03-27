Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar man booked for rape bid on teenager
chandigarh news

Jalandhar man booked for rape bid on teenager

The Division Number 4 police have booked a Jalandhar resident for attempting to a rape a 16-year-old girl in Chhawni Mohalla on Friday
Division Number 4 police have booked a Jalandhar resident for attempting to a rape a 16-year-old girl in Chhawni Mohalla on Friday. (HT File)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 03:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Division Number 4 police have booked a Jalandhar resident for attempting to a rape a 16-year-old girl in Chhawni Mohalla on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Rustam, who lives in a rented accommodation in Chhawni Mohalla.

The victim stated that her family lives in the same building where the accused lives as a tenant. On Friday, Rustam allegedly barged into her house in the afternoon and attempted to rape her. After she raised an alarm, he fled from the spot.

She informed her parents, who took her to the police station to lodge an FIR. Sub-inspector Manju, who is investigating the case, said that a rape case has been registered at the Division Number 4 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP