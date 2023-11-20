Jalandhar man shot dead in Philippines

A 33-year-old man from Jalandhar’s Lohian village was shot dead in the Philippines’ San Pablo city on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Singh Rana, who was staying in the Philippines for the past three years.

Victim’s uncle Joga Singh said the family received information from Rana’s friend that he was shot dead by unidentified miscreants while he was on his way to a local store for his job.

“Rana’s friends informed us that the accused came on a motorcycle and fired multiple shots at Rana from point-blank range. Two of the bullets hit him in the stomach, following which he collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead,” Joga Singh said.

He added his nephew had gone to the Philippines in search of greener pastures four years ago and had no enmity with anyone there. “His wedding was planned in February next year, and he was a visit to India in January,” he said.

