Jalandhar: Man, son killed as gas cylinder explodes

A 45-year-old man and his teenaged son were killed while his wife suffered critical burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded in their house in Jalandhar’s Satnam Nagar on Friday afternoon.

Jalandhar gas cylinder blast: After the cylinder exploded, the rubber material kept in the house also caught fire. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Harpal Singh and his son Jobanjit Singh, 17. Harpal’s wife Manjit Kaur is receiving treatment for the burn injuries.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nirmal Singh said the family is into the business of manufacturing rubber-based weight training plates.

“After the cylinder exploded, the rubber material kept in the house also caught fire. The family got trapped inside and were rescued by locals and teams of fire brigade,” he said.

The trio was rushed to the local civil hospital, where Harpal and his son were declared brought dead.

The officer added that the forensic teams have collected samples from the spot to ascertain the exact cause of explosion in the cooking gas cylinder.

This is the second such incident in the district in about a month. On October 8, six members of a family in Jalandhar’s Anand Nagar were charred to death after the compressor of the refrigerator at their house exploded.

