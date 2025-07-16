Jalandhar: A special for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Court (POCSO) on Tuesday sentenced a private school music teacher to 20-year jail for sexually harassing minor girl students. Jalandhar: Music teacher gets 20-yr jail for sexually harassing minor girls

A piano teacher, identified as Tobias Thapar, who was posted at a reputed convent school in Jalandhar city, was arrested by the Jalandhar Cantt police on May 25 last year on the complaint of the family of a 12-year-old victim.

Jalandhar district attorney Anil Kumar Boparai said the police filed a chargesheet against the accused within three months of his arrest on July 1 last year.

“The probe team carried out a minute investigation in the matter, besides collecting corroborative evidence and chemical examination reports required to take this case to a logical conclusion,” he said.

In the chargesheet, the police mentioned that the investigation started on the complaint of one victim but during the course of the probe, the accused confessed to sexually harassing three-four more girls, studying in Class 4 and 5 of the school. “CCTV footage of different areas of the school were collected in which the accused teacher could be seen taking the victims to a secluded canteen,” the chargesheet added.

In a written statement, the victim’s mother alleged that the accused used to call her daughter to an old canteen room and used to molest her and assault her sexually.

“The accused was assaulting the victim for the past few months and even threatened to kill her if she dared to reveal anything to anyone,” said the complaint.

Later, the police recovered a knife and torn pages carrying semen spots from the canteen.

The case was registered under the sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Jalandhar Cantt police station.