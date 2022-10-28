Jalandhar: Over 100 farmers felicitated for mechanised stubble management

Appreciating exemplary agriculturists for no stubble burning in their field for the last five years, the district administration here on Friday gave away appreciation certificates to more than 100 farmers of different blocks with the title ‘Vaatavarn De Raakhe’. Calling upon other farmers to adopt ‘zero burning’ in the larger interest of the environment, soil health, and future of younger generations, the progressive farmers said that it was high time to start mechanised management of stubble in the fields which would lead to clean, green and pollution free environment. These farmers from blocks including Adampur, Bhogpur, Jalandhar East and West, Lohian, Nakodar, Nurmahal, Phillaur, Rurka Kalan, and Shahkot also vowed that they would sensitise others not to burn stubble in fields.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MLA from Nakodar Inderjit Kaur Mann and Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh handed over the appreciation certificates to these farmers. Deputy Commissioner urged the farmers to take the message against stubble burning to every nook and corner of the rural areas with a view to contributing to a healthy environment. He also lauded the farmers for coming forward against stubble burning as the Air Quality Index was recorded at 225 as compared to 327 the last year.

Listing other efforts to encourage farmers to mechanised management of stubble, the Deputy Commissioner pointed out that the teams of the agriculture and farmers welfare department were organising awareness camps in villages under its information education and communication programme. So far, 170 camps have been held in villages and the target of 180 will be accomplished by October 31, said the Deputy Commissioner adding that 900 wall paintings were made in the villages describing the ill-effects of stubble burning. He also asked the farmers to contact the Block Agriculture Officers of their areas to get subsidised machinery to manage stubble.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MLA Mann also appreciated the farmers shunning the stubble burning and said the farmers were getting remunerative amounts for their stubble by sending the mechanised managed crop residue to the plant in Bir Pind generating power from stubble.