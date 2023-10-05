Jalandhar: Paddy stubble to be used as fuel in sugar mill, brick kilns & boilers

The district administration has prepared a roadmap to manage 2.36 lakh metric tonnes of paddy stubble through ex-situ management during this harvest season.

A farmer burns straw stubble in a paddy field on the outskirts of Amritsar. (AFP File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jalandhar has recorded eight incidents of stubble burning so far. As per discussions held among various departments, an estimated 2.36 lakh MT of paddy stubble likely to be generated during the harvest season will be supplied to the Bhogpur sugar mill, brick kilns and boilers to be consumed as fuel.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Wednesday said that the administration had already held deliberations with the management of the various industries where stubble can be used as fuel.

“Jalandhar district has around 60 balers which can make bales of three to five quintals. These bales would be directly sold to industries by the farmers or farm groups in the district,” he said.

Sarangal said Bhogpur Sugar Mill will get 50,000 MT of paddy stubble from Jalandhar besides 1.10 lakh MT will be taken away by brick kilns while 75,000 MT will be used by the boilers. He said that as per the agriculture and farmers’ welfare department, around 9.47 lakh MT of paddy stubble is expected to be managed by in-situ, ex-situ and other methods.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sarangal also asked SDMs to focus on 105 hotspot villages and ensure that the farmers of these areas do not resort to stubble burning.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON