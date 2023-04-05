Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One nabbed for assaulting head constable

One nabbed for assaulting head constable

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 05, 2023 01:19 AM IST

Police arrested Sanju of Phillaur for assaulting and tearing the uniform of head constable Paramjit Singh at a police check-post in Jalandhar's Phillaur.

The police arrested one person for allegedly assaulting and tearing uniform of a head constable in Jalandhar’s Phillaur.

HT Image

The accused has been identified as Sanju of Phillaur.

The police said head constable Paramjit Singh was stationed at a Phillaur police check-post when the accused came and started misbehaving with him.

“The accused assaulted and tore Paramjit’s uniform and also attempted to snatch his official weapon,” said the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police accused person jalandhar sanju head constable paramjit singh uniform phillaur
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP