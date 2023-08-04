Punjab crime: 4 notorious gangsters arrested, three weapons seized in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar rural police have arrested four gangsters and recovered three pistols from their possession, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Kulwant Singh of Pashtan village, Amanpreet Singh, Sourav Kumar and Jaspreet Singh of Rihana Jattan village of Kapurthala district.

Senior superintendent of police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said the accused were wanted in 13 cases of robbery, drug smuggling, Arms Act and attempt to murder.

Bhullar added that on July 30, the accused attacked Damunda village resident Mahavir Singh and fired multiple gunshots at him.

“The accused were on the run after the incident. Acting on the tip-off, the crime branch team intercepted their motorcycle near Kalaran village and overpowered them. During their checking, three .32 bore pistols were recovered from their possession,” Bhullar said.

He added during investigation, the accused confessed that they had purchased these weapons for ₹1.50 lakh from Manpreet Singh of Saidpur village of Hoshiarpur district.

“Accused put post on their Facebook profile before committing the crime and also uploaded information to inform their followers about the crime they committed,” he said.