Jalandhar shocker: 14-year-old girl murdered, body found in well; 2 minors held

A 14-year-old girl was murdered by her boyfriend and his friend, both minors, near Jalandhar’s Dakoha railway crossing. Both accused have been arrested. A case under Sections 103 (murder) and 238 (destruction of evidence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against two minors after a 14-yr-old girl was murdered and her body dumped into a well. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim’s body was recovered from a well on Sunday.

The victim’s father told the police that on January 9, the accused had come with his friends and taken his daughter to a nearby eating joint.

A few hours later, he had allegedly returned and told the victim’s father that the girl had gone missing.

Following this, the victim’s family lodged a missing person’s complaint.

Rama Mandi police station SHO Parminder Singh, “Suspecting something fishy, police grilled the boy and his friend, and they confessed to killing the girl and disposing of her body in an isolated well.”

“The main accused had suspected the victim of having an affair with his friend,” the SHO said.

A case under Sections 103 (murder) and 238 (destruction of evidence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused.

The families of both the accused and victim used to live in the shanties near the railway tracks illegally.