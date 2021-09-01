Jalandhar sub inspector booked for abetting gaushala manager’s suicide

The Jalandhar rural police on Wednesday booked crime investigation agency (CIA) wing in-charge and sub inspector Pushp Bali for abetting the suicide of gaushala manager Dharamvir Bakshi.

Police have not taken any action against Kartarpur Congress MLA Surinder Singh, who was also named by Bakshi on Facebook Live.

The police action against Bali came after Bakshi’s family refused to cremate the body.

Bakshi, 40, managed the gaushala at Lambra village in Jalandhar district. He consumed poison on Monday and accused Surinder Singh, Bali and three others of harassing him. He died during treatment on Tuesday.

Bakshi claimed threat to gaushala, temple

The police booked Sanjeev Kala, Gautam Mohan and Sriram Mohan for abetment to suicide but didn’t name the Congress MLA and the police official as accused in the FIR.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhpal Singh said, “We have registered a case as per the statement of victim’s son, who didn’t blame the MLA and the cop.”

On those named by the victim in the Facebook Live, he said their role will be probed. The victim claimed that the politician and police officer were threatening to raze down the gaushala and a temple.

Talking to mediapersons, the Congress MLA said that the victim’s son was demanding ₹4.5 lakh from a family in his constituency to settle a police case. “He called me up on Sunday night and said the police are going to register a case against his son and sought my help. The allegations were made to malign my image,” the MLA said.

Bali said the police were probing charges of extortion against the victim’s son.

In March 2020, Bali, who was posted as Kartarpur station house officer (SHO), was shifted to the police lines for thrashing local residents for the violation of curfew amid the pandemic.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta had ordered the transfer after three videos of him and his team thrashing people out to buy essentials were shared on social media.

BJP leaders visit victim’s family

BJP vice-president Rakesh Rathore was among the leaders who visited the victim’s family and demanded action against Congress MLA Surinder Singh. They alleged that police have not been acting against the MLA under political pressure.