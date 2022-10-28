Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar: Vigilance arrests cooperative society ex-member for embezzlement

During the surprise audit, it was found that FDRs deposited and loans taken by society members, from the year 2012-13 to the year 2017-18 were embezzled to the tune of ₹4.24 crore.

Raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining 3 absconding employees. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested one Ram Pal of Paddi Matwali village, Banga, who was absconding in a multi-crore misappropriation case amounting to 4.24 crore in the Kajla multipurpose cooperative society limited, Kajla village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. Ram Pal is a former member of the society. A spokesperson of the VB said there are about 1220 account holders,members besides 2 paid employees in the cooperative society. It owns 2 tractors besides agricultural machinery for cultivation of land. Apart from this, the society also sells insecticides and pesticides to its members,farmers. Various members of this society had deposited fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) worth crores of rupees in the society.

During the surprise audit by the technical team of the department, it was found that the FDRs deposited and loans taken by the society members from the year 2012-13 to the year 2017-18 were embezzled to the tune of 4.24 crore. He informed that in this regard, the VB has registered an embezzlement case against 7 employees of the society under relevant sections of the prevention of corruption Act at VB Police Station, Jalandhar. In this case accused former secretary Prem Singh, secretary (under suspension) Bhupinder Singh and former member Harjit Singh (all residents of village Kajla) have already been arrested. Among the remaining 4 absconding accused, former member Ram Pal has also been arrested by the bureau. He said that raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining 3 absconding employees and would be arrested soon.

