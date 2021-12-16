Jalandhar woman booked for theft at Chandigarh house

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A theft case has been registered against the Jalandhar woman. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A Jalandhar woman was on Wednesday booked for stealing two gold bangles from the house of her husband’s employer in Chandigarh.

Complainant Sukhwant Kaur resides in Sector 39, Chandigarh, and owns a petrol pump in Jalandhar. She said Hardeep Kaur, wife of her employee Victor who works at the petrol pump, had stayed at her house for two days in November, after which the bangles went missing.

When Sukhwant tried to contact the couple, Victor stopped reporting to work. A case has been registered under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Sector 39.

Snatcher held

Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of snatching a mobile phone from a resident of Sector 38-West on November 20.

The snatcher has been identified as Ravi, 20, of Maloya. He was arrested based on a tip-off, and has been sent to judicial custody. Police also managed to recover the snatched mobile phone.

