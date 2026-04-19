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Jalandhar: ED’s three-day raids at Ashok Mittal’s properties conclude

Mittal, who is founder chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU), is being probed in a case linked to the Foreign Exchange Management Act

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 05:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) concluded its searches at the residential and business entities of AAP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Kumar Mittal after three days on Friday night.

The raids started on April 15, with ED sleuths carrying out search operations at 10 locations. (ANI Video Grab)

Mittal, who is founder chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU), is being probed in a case linked to the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The ED teams came out of the LPU campus and Lovely Autos on Friday night. The federal agency has yet to come up with any official statement about the outcome of the raids.

The raids started on April 15, with ED sleuths carrying out search operations at 10 locations, including the Phagwara-based campus of LPU, the residences of Mittal in Jalandhar Cantonment, Lovely Autos, Lovely Sweets, Lovely Distance Education Centre and Gurugram-based Tetr College of Business and Masters Union College of Business, all entities of the Lovely Group owned by Mittal and his brothers, Ramesh Mittal and Naresh Mittal.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Jalandhar: ED’s three-day raids at Ashok Mittal’s properties conclude
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Jalandhar: ED’s three-day raids at Ashok Mittal’s properties conclude
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