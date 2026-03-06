Jalandhar: Man wanted for murder bid on sarpanch held after encounter

One of the five accused wanted for the murder bid on a village sarpanch last week was arrested following a police encounter in Jalandhar’s Mehatpur area on Wednesday. Police at the encounter site in Mehatpur, Jalandhar, on Wednesday. (HT)

The accused, identified as Sukhjit Singh of Khokhewal village of Jalandhar district, was admitted to a local hospital after he suffered a gunshot injury in retaliatory police action.

Police recovered an illegal 7.67 mm pistol and live cartridges from his possession.

Jalandhar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk said on February 28, five assailants attacked Mahinder Singh, sarpanch of Bute Diyan Chhana village with sharp-edged weapons, inflicting serious injuries. A case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered in this regard.

Police said the accused were at loggerheads with the sarpanch over his anti-drug campaign in the village and nearby areas.

During the course of investigation, all five accused involved in the attack were identified. Acting on reliable intelligence that one of the accused, Sukhjit, was moving in the Mehatpur area, a special check post was established on the Mehatpur-Nakodar Road, he said.

“During checking of vehicles, a suspect coming from Nakodar on a Bajaj Platina motorcycle (PB08-FQ-8812), with a broken front number plate, was signalled to stop. Instead of complying, the biker opened fire at the police party with a pistol with the intention to escape. The police retaliated and the accused sustained bullet injury in his leg,” the SSP said.