Jama Masjid Imam questions Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s detention

SRINAGAR Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid today said that the religious and cultural sovereignty of the people of Kashmir was being undermined and trampled upon by keeping Mirwaiz Umar Farooq away from performing his role.

Addressing the Friday congregation at Jama Masjid, Srinagar, Khateeb and Imam Hai Ahmed Syed Naqshbandi today strongly denounced the administration for lying to people about Mirwaiz’s release and making false promises of allowing him to come to Jama Masjid to deliver the Friday sermon and offer prayers. Mirwaiz was under house detention since August 2019.

Addressing the gathering, Imam Hai asked the administration and police that despite giving assurances and making announcements to the Auqaf and people, why is Mirwaiz Sahab still being detained?

Meanwhile once again on Friday morning, police personnel were stationed in large numbers on both sides of the road leading to the Mirwaiz’s residence at Nigeen, causing inconvenience to passersby.