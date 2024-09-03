Jamaat-e-Islami ex-gen secy’s son to contest from north Kashmir’s Langate

A young scholar who has done master’s in computer science, Dr Kalimullah Lone will contest as an independent candidate from Langate constituency in north Kashmir and will be backed by Jamaat-e-Islami. A young scholar who has done master’s in computer science, Dr Kalimullah Lone will contest as an independent candidate from Langate constituency in north Kashmir and will be backed by Jamaat-e-Islami. (File photo)

Lone, 35, hailing from Ananwan village in Langate, is son of former Jamaat-e-Islami general secretary, Ghulam Qadir Lone who contested election as joint candidate of Muslim United Front (MuF) in 1987 and got near about 10,000 votes.

“I have already started my campaign from my native place. Initially, I thought it would be difficult for me to campaign but seeing the response from villagers, especially youth, I am very much positive as our youth want rights which the constitution has given them,” said Lone who says he starts his day early in the morning for campaigning. “I have already held meetings in 100 villages of my constituency and in the coming days will reach out to other parts of the constituency. The response is overwhelming.”

Lone said that there are numerous issues which people are facing, and he wants to resolve the problems faced by the common masses especially young people.

“Drugs are one of the biggest issues in Kashmir. Not only boys, but now girls are also using drugs and after 10 years things could become more dangerous, and our generations will get ruined. So being part of the system will try to play our role,” he said.

Lone said that he cast his vote for the first time in the last Lok Sabha polls. “Our youth are well educated, and our focus should be on their good placements. Here we have reached a point where our educated youth are unable to find a class IV job in government. My aim will be to help my youth who feel dejected,” he said.

The young scholar will be pitted against Khursheed Ahmad brother of Baramulla jailed MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid and Kupwara District Development Council chairman, Irfan Panditpori who is People’s Conference candidate.