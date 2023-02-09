Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jamalpur police bust gang of snatchers; 2 held

Published on Feb 09, 2023 11:04 PM IST

The Jamalpur police have busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of two persons, including a jeweller, who used to purchase robbed jewellery from the accused. (Getty images)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Jamalpur police have busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of two persons, including a jeweller, who used to purchase robbed jewellery from the accused.

The police have recovered seven pairs of gold earrings from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vicky Masih of Henry Colony of Jalandhar and Sukhwinder Singh of Metro Road.

Singh runs Neel Mani Jeweller store in Moti Nagar and his aide Mukesh alias Babu is absconding.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4) Tushar Gupta said police traced Masih following a complaint by a woman on February 2 stating that motorcycle-borne two miscreants have robbed her of her gold earrings.

The accused confessed of snatching earrings from women at different locations.

Gupta said that Masih informed about jeweller Singh, who used to purchase the snatched jewellery from them at cheaper rates.

The ADCP said that the police have traced seven cases, including six cases of snatchings and a case of drug peddling, with the arrest of the accused.

Thursday, February 09, 2023
