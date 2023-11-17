Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu: 3 motor company owners chargesheeted for duping customer of 23 lakh

Jammu: 3 motor company owners chargesheeted for duping customer of 23 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Nov 17, 2023 10:37 PM IST

A case under sections 420, 465, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was previously registered against the accused, Kulbir Singh of Bhau, RS Pura , Narotam Singh of Marjali, Kangril, and Kulranjan Sharma of Rani Talab, Digiana

The economic offences wing of the crime branch on Friday produced a 1,043-page charge sheet before a local court against three proprietors of KK Motors for allegedly duping a woman of 23.5 lakh, officials said.

The complaint, a woman from RS Pura, was looking to buy A JCB and was duped. (iStock)

A case under sections 420, 465, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was previously registered against the accused, Kulbir Singh of Bhau, RS Pura , Narotam Singh of Marjali, Kangril, and Kulranjan Sharma of Rani Talab, Digiana.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The trio had hatched a hatching conspiracy and cheated a woman, Baldeep Kour, after inducing her to avail a bank loan for purchasing a JCB from them,” a crime branch official said.

In her complaint, Baldeep Kour of Sunder Pura in RS Pura had said that she had to buy a JCB in 2017 and required 23 lakh. She applied for loan of 15 lakh in J&K Bank, Kullian branch.

“She was required to pay the margin money of 8.5 lakh to the dealer and the remaining loan amount had to be transferred by bank . The complainant paid the margin money to Kulbir Singh,” the official added.

However, after approaching the dealer a number of times for the delivery of JCB, Kulbir Singh refused the delivery and told her that the bank has not sanctioned the loan. However, monthly instalments had started getting deducted from the account of Baldeep’s husband, the official said.

A case was registered after thorough investigation of the matter.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
charge sheet crime branch
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP