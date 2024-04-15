Jammu: Advance registration for Amarnath Yatra begins

The registration for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage began on Monday with a large number of people turning up at designated bank branches in Jammu to secure a permit. The 52-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir is to start on June 29 and conclude on August 19, according to the announcement made by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB). Pilgrims celebrating in Jammu on Monday after getting themselves registered for the Amarnath Yatra that begins on June 29. (PTI Photo)

“The advance registration started today at bank branches here. The exercise is being conducted at 540 branches of PNB (Punjab National Bank) across the country,” an official involved in the registration process said. It is an Aadhaar authentication-based form generation for pilgrims rather than the manual procedure followed in 2022, the officials said, adding forms will be system-generated now.

The designated PNB branch in Rehari opened in the morning bedecked with flowers and buntings to welcome prospective pilgrims, who had queued up since early in the morning for registration. “We want to be part of the first batch of pilgrims undertaking the yatra the cave shrine. We have been registered. It is a moment of happiness for us,” said Suman Devi of Janipur.

The schedule of the pilgrimage was decided at the meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) chaired by Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday.

The journey can be undertaken through two routes -- the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. The yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes.

The shrine board will also enable the live telecast of the morning and evening “aarti” (prayers).

A total of 542 bank branches across the country have been designated for the registration of pilgrims by the board, which is offering the facility on its website, too. According to the board, no one below the age of 13 or above 75 years, and no woman with more than six weeks’ pregnancy shall be registered.