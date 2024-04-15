 Amarnath Yatra to begin on June 29 - Hindustan Times
Amarnath Yatra to begin on June 29

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 15, 2024 06:38 AM IST

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), that regulates the annual pilgrimage to the south Kashmir Himalayas, put out the information on its website

The administration on Sunday announced a 52-day annual Amarnath Yatra from June 29 to August 19.

The registration shall start at various branches of the designated banks from Monday. (HT File)
Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), that regulates the annual pilgrimage to the south Kashmir Himalayas, put out the information on its website.

The registration shall start at various branches of the designated banks from Monday.

“Registration for the annual Shri Amarnath yatra shall start on Monday, for which Punjab National Bank has set up special counters at 316 branches across the country. The pilgrims have to bring a health certificate from authorised hospitals along with their Aadhar Card,” a PNB official said.

The registration shall be done for the Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

According to the guidelines, individuals aged between 13 and 70 can register for the pilgrimage. Women with a pregnancy of 6 weeks or more are not allowed to undertake the yatra.

