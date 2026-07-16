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    Main accused in abduction-cum-murder injured in Patna encounter

    Victim Bunty Kumar was abducted near Patna Junction under Kotwali police station late on July 5, with his body being recovered on July 11 from a field in Athmalgola area. The case has created a lot of uproar in the capital.

    Published on: Jul 16, 2026, 18:19:06 IST
    By Avinash Kumar, PATNA
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    One of the main accused in the alleged abduction and subsequent killing of a grocery shop owner was injured in an encounter with the Patna police near the LCT Ghat falling under Buddha Colony police station early Thursday while he was attempting to flee to Nepal, officers said.

    Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav consoles a breaved family member of Bunty Yadav, who was allegedly abducted by unidentified people on July 6th and whose body was found five days later in the Athmalgola area of Patna district, during a meeting, in Patna on Wednesday. (PTI)
    Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav consoles a breaved family member of Bunty Yadav, who was allegedly abducted by unidentified people on July 6th and whose body was found five days later in the Athmalgola area of Patna district, during a meeting, in Patna on Wednesday. (PTI)

    Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma said teams were conducting raids to arrest Ravish Kumar when they received intelligence inputs that he was travelling by boat and moving along riverbanks to go to Nepal. Police then set up multiple checkpoints in the area, leading to the encounter.

    “When officers tried to intercept him, he opened fire on the police vehicle, forcing the team to fire back in self-defence. Ravish sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg and was immediately rushed to the PMCH, where he is currently undergoing treatment and is out of danger,” he said.

    City SP (Central) Mamta Kalyani said Ravish allegedly operated a liquor racket along with one Moni Kinnar, bringing liquor from Uttar Pradesh by train for sale in Bihar. The victim, Bunty Kumar, allegedly demanded a share of their illegal earnings, leading to repeated disputes.

    Police had already arrested five persons – Rohit Kumar, Bajrangi Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Roshan Kumar and Ajit Kumar Sahni -- in connection with the alleged abduction and murder, recovering three mobile phones and 28,000 cash. Efforts are underway to arrest four more accomplices.

    Ravish was named the main conspirator in Bunty’s murder case. The latter was abducted near Patna Junction under Kotwali police station late on July 5, with his body being recovered on July 11 from a field in Athmalgola after heavy rainfall exposed parts of the body and locals spotted it.

    Bunty’s face was unrecognisable and injuries were found all over his body. An FIR was lodged after Bunty’s mother Kiran Devi named Ravish and six to seven unidentified people, alleging they killed Bunty for opposing an alleged sex racket in an area under Jakkanpur police station.

    Meanwhile, four policemen including ASIs Praveen Kumar Pankaj, Awadhesh Kumar and Veer Bahadur Singh, and home guard Sudarshan Prasad were suspended for “dereliction of duty” for allegedly not detecting or responding to the kidnapping 100 metres away while on Dial 112 duty.

    • Avinash Kumar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Avinash Kumar

      Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

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