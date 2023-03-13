Jammu and Kashmir: Congress protests against govt’s ‘anti-people’ policies

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani and senior leaders besides party activists were detained here on Monday after they tried to take out a march to the Raj Bhavan against “anti-people” policies of the LG’s administration. They were released in the evening.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee workers being detained during a protest march against the Adani Group, property tax, Aptech JKSSB scam, and delayed elections in Jammu and Kashmir, in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)

Amid intense sloganeering the Congress leaders were demanding statehood, early assembly elections, rolling back property tax, hiring of a blacklisted agency by JKSSB and impartial probe into financial irregularities of the Adani group.

Besides Wani, Congress working president Raman Bhalla and former minister Yogesh Sawhney were also detained.

The workers were protesting against the BJP for denying a probe into allegations of financial irregularities and “market manipulation by the Adani Group”.

Wani led the protest march from outside the Maharaja Hari Singh Park to the Raj Bhawan. However, the protesters were taken into preventive custody at Vivekanand chowk.

As the marchers reached near Vivekanand chowk en route to the Raj Bhavan, police intervened and took many of them into preventive custody. The protesters were boarded into two buses and whisked away to a nearby police installation.