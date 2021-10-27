Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jammu and Kashmir govt extends compensation to non-local militancy victims under SRO-43
chandigarh news

Jammu and Kashmir govt extends compensation to non-local militancy victims under SRO-43

Under the SRO, the kin of the family is provided a government job or cash compensation to a person who is the family member of a civilian, government employee or armed forces person killed in militancy-related action in Jammu and Kashmir
The decision of extending compensation to non-local militancy victims under SRO-43 was taken in the Jammu and Kashmir administrative council, which met under the chairmanship of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 08:07 PM IST
By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday approved relief under SRO-43 to the families of non-locals killed in suspected militant attacks this month.

The decision was taken in the Jammu and Kashmir administrative council, which met under the chairmanship of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha. “The administrative council extended relief under SRO-43 to the next of kin of victims who were non-residents of Jammu and Kashmir and died in the recent violence in Kashmir valley as per the eligibility criteria of the SRO,” the government said.

Under SRO, the kin of the family is provided a government job or cash compensation to a person who is the family member of a civilian, government employee or armed forces person killed in militancy-related action in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the meeting, advisors to lieutenant governor Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and principal secretary to lieutenant governor Nitishwar Kumar were present. “This will enable the government to provide cash compensation to this category of militancy affected people,” the statement said.

Eleven people have been killed in targeted attacks by suspected militants this month, including five non-locals, three from the local minority communities and the remaining three from the local majority community. Seven of the killings were in Srinagar.

RELATED STORIES

While the locals would be automatically eligible for the relief, the decision will help the families of five non-locals. The deceased, mostly residents of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, had migrated to the Valley for employment and would earn roughly between 300 to 600 per day.

Raja Reshidev and Joginder Reshidev, who are construction labourers from Bihar, were killed when gunmen opened fire on them on October 17 at Wanpoh, Kulgam.

On October 16, 30-year-old Arvind Kumar Sah, a resident of Banka area in Bihar, were shot dead at Eidgah in Srinagar by militants while he was selling golgappas. On the same day, Saghir Ahmad, 53 of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was killed at Litter village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. He had been coming to Kashmir for the past year to work as a carpenter.

On October 5, Virender Paswan, 55, of Bihar, was killed at Medina market at Lal Bazaar hours after the killing of famous chemist ML Bindroo inside his shop. He was also selling golgappas when he was killed in a targeted attack. He is survived by four daughters and two sons.

