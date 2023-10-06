: Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that barring few odd incidents, the UT is peaceful.

Jammu and Kashmir is peaceful: DGP (Shutterstock)

Singh said that police is working in tandem with other security forces with commitment and resolve to demolish the remnants of terrorism in the UT.

“Barring few instances, the UT is by and large peaceful,” DGP Singh said after his visited the High Gound area of Anantnag district where he interacted with the joint party of police, army and security forces that was part of Wednesday’s encounter in Kulgam district in which two terrorists were killed.

The DGP appreciated the swift and clean operation of tracking down and eliminating the terrorists.

“We are committed to provide a better and secure environment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have seen the worst times of Pakistan-sponsored disturbance and destruction during over the last three decades,” the DGP said.

