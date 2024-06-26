Jammu and Kashmir L-G, police review security, amenities ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the Amarnath Yatra base camp at Baltal in central Kashmir to review the arrangements for the holy pilgrimage while Kashmir police chief VK Birdi reviewed the security deployment for the yatra. Jammu and Kashmir Police stressed on vigilant highway monitoring ahead of Amarnath Yatra. (HT File)

The L-G directed senior officers of the administration, Shri Amaranth Shrine Board, police, security forces, and other stakeholder departments to coordinate with each other for better security and management.

As the 52-day pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on June 29 from Baltal in Ganderbal and Pahalgam in Anantnag base camps, Sinha reviewed the facilities, including accommodation, food, connectivity, transportation, power and water supply, sanitation, RFID counters, health, availability of fire tenders, medicines, oxygen, parking facilities, telecommunication, heli-services, registration of service providers, etc.

“The L-G directed the officials to ensure that all requisite amenities are in place and extension of seamless services to the devotees of Amarnath ji,” an official spokesperson said. He interacted with the representatives of service providers and appealed to them to provide every possible support to the visiting yatris.

Inspector general of police (IGP) VK Birdi took stock of the arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the Amarnath yatra during a meeting held at the conference hall of police control room in Kashmir on Monday, police said.

At the outset, the participating officers briefed the IGP on the security plan, including the specific requirements for their respective districts & security arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of the yatra.

“VK Birdi closely examined the SOPs formulated for coordinating security efforts and ensuring a unified approach in managing exigencies arising out of operational, natural & man-made disasters,” a police spokesperson said.