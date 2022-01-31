Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Jammu and Kashmir LG takes stock of AIIMS, IIT Jammu projects

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha on Sunday reviewed the progress of AIIMS Jammu, IIT Jammu, and Jambu Zoo through camera-mounted drones via videoconferencing from his office at Raj Bhawan
The review included three undergoing projects- AIIMS Jammu, IIT Jammu, and Jambu Zoo. Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha lauded the efforts of implementing agencies for fast progress on the projects. (ANI File Photo)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 02:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday reviewed the progress of mega projects of Jammu division through camera-mounted drones via videoconferencing from his office at Raj Bhawan.

The review included three undergoing projects- AIIMS Jammu, IIT Jammu, and Jambu Zoo. The Lieutenant Governor lauded the efforts of implementing agencies for fast progress on the projects.

During the meeting, the chair was briefed about the physical and financial progress of the projects.

Almost 1,661 crore has been sanctioned for the AIIMS, Jammu, project at Vijaypur, including 1,452 crore for the construction and 209 crore for medical equipment and furniture, while works worth 1,253.78 crore have been tendered so far, informed Prof Shakti Gupta, director, AIIMS Jammu.

Under Phase-I of the project, the prestigious project includes hospital; medical college; nursing college; staff quarters; student accommodation; auditorium, Ayush building, night shelter and other development works.

It was informed that the manpower deployed at the site has been enhanced manifold for completion of the work within the stipulated time period.

Briefing about the progress made on permanent campus of IIT, Jammu, Dr Manoj Singh Gaur, director, IIT, Jammu, informed the meeting that an amount of 1,283.94 crore have been sanctioned for the project.

It was informed that completed works under Phase-1A and Phase-1B have already been inaugurated by Home Minister, while works under Phase 1C are in progress.

On Jambu Zoo, funds to the tune of 49.17 crore have been approved against the total project cost of Phase-I worth 62.41 crore.

Pertinently, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) was approached for approval of layout plan as required under the provisions of the Central Act i.e. Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and revised layout and animal enclosure designs were submitted to the CZA for approval.

The expected dates of completion of the mega projects are March 2023 for phase 1 of AIIMS Jammu, September 2022 for phase 1 of Jambu Zoo, and April 2023 for phase 1C of IIT Jammu.

