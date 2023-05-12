Youth will lead world in offering solutions on climate change: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the youth will lead the world in offering pragmatic solutions on climate change and other global challenges of the 21st century.

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha addressing the Y20 conference attended by foreign delegates in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

Sinha was addressing the inaugural session of the Youth-20 (Y20) Consultation on ‘Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life’ at the University of Kashmir here.

Young delegates from various G20 countries participated in the conference where LG Sinha said that massive participation in the Y20 Consultation conference signals the encouraging prospect of a new energy in a global partnership on environment, development and our collective effort to ensure equity, prosperity and better quality of life for all.

He said in the last one year, the J&K government planted more than 15 million trees. “I take pride in the fact that our natural resources are growing. The green cover has increased in the past few years to 55%.”

Welcoming the delegates of foreign countries, the LG said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear to the global family that climate change cannot be fought from conference tables alone.

“It has to be fought from the dinner tables in every home. PM Modi has called upon the global community to transform the effort of tackling climate challenge into a mass movement and promote an environmentally conscious lifestyle. I firmly believe that under the leadership of PM Modi, India will guide the world in building a sustainable society that will an economic powerhouse as well as a major contributor in restoring the delicate balance of nature,” he said.

At the Y20 Consultation, LG Sinha called upon the youth to ensure that ideas to create productive harmony between nature and human are translated into action and contribute towards a better world.

“Youth will lead the world in offering pragmatic solutions to climate and global challenges of the 21st century. I believe that young generation will synergise innovative ideas and actions to preserve natural resources and also become stakeholders in policymaking for sustainable development,” he said.

Sinha in his address also talked about the vision of India’s G20 presidency and collective responsibility of the global community to nurture the nature for benefit of humanity.

“Vision of India’s G20 Presidency focuses on our shared responsibility to tackle two great challenges -- protection of climate and promotion of sustainable development. As one family, we need to nurture the earth that sustains life and commit for inclusive development to transform lives of a common man,” he added.

Y20 and U20 integration, a joint initiative by the respective engagement groups for Jan Bhagidari, was also launched. Delegates and panellists from various countries and across India, prominent citizens, senior officials, youth representatives, students and scholars were present at the conference.