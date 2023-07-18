Jammu and Kashmir Police, NCB destroy seize 7,798 kg cache of drugs

Jammu and Kashmir Police in collaboration with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday destroyed a huge cache of seized narcotic drugs under “Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan” in Samba and Pulwama districts , said officials.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, NCB destroy destroyed a 7,798 kg cache of drugs. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The crime branch of J&K along with NCB and judiciary destroyed 7,798 kg of psychotropic drugs and other durgs at Anmol Healthcare at Samba and Kashmir Healthcare International General Certificate (IGC) at Lasipora in Pulwama. The drugs, seized in 670 different Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases.

“The incineration of the drugs was carried out in a controlled manner as per the rules to avoid any harm to the environment. In the coming days, the drugs kept in police, court and anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) godowns will be destroyed as per the laid down guidelines,” said the official spokesperson.