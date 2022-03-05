Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir police arrest militant
chandigarh news

Jammu and Kashmir police arrest militant

The militant identified as Abrar, a resident of Azad Gunj Baramulla, was held with arms and ammunition in an injured condition.
Recently, police arrested four youths from Baramulla and Budgam who had joined militancy. (HT File)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have arrested a militant during an encounter in Langate area of north Kashmir on Friday, while adding that searches were on for another one.

The militant identified as Abrar, a resident of Azad Gunj Baramulla, was held with arms and ammunition in an injured condition.

“Searches are on for another trapped terrorist. Abrar was a chronic stone-pelter and several FIRs were registered against him even before he joined militancy,” said the joint spokesperson.

This year, more than a 12 youths have joined militant ranks. Recently, police arrested four youths from Baramulla and Budgam who had joined militancy. The arrests were made days after the youth had joined militant ranks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP