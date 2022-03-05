Jammu and Kashmir police arrest militant

Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have arrested a militant during an encounter in Langate area of north Kashmir on Friday, while adding that searches were on for another one.

The militant identified as Abrar, a resident of Azad Gunj Baramulla, was held with arms and ammunition in an injured condition.

“Searches are on for another trapped terrorist. Abrar was a chronic stone-pelter and several FIRs were registered against him even before he joined militancy,” said the joint spokesperson.

This year, more than a 12 youths have joined militant ranks. Recently, police arrested four youths from Baramulla and Budgam who had joined militancy. The arrests were made days after the youth had joined militant ranks.