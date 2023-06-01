Rajouri: 22-kg heroin seized as inter-state drug smugglers’ racket busted, 2 held

The Jammu and Kashmir police busted an inter-state narcotics drug peddlers’ gang with the arrest of two Punjab-based peddlers and recovered 22-kg heroin from their possession, said officials. The arrested accused in the police custody on Thursday. (HT photo)

Rajouri SSP Amritpal Singh said, “In a major success, the Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri arrested two Punjab-based peddlers while busting an inter-state narcotics peddling racket. Around 20-kg heroin was also recovered.”

The arrests were made in Sunderbani area of the district and investigation into forward and backward links of the case has been set into motion.

“A specific intelligence input was received by the police that two suspects are in transit from Rajouri towards Jammu in a vehicle in late evening hours on Wednesday and acting swiftly, police teams were put on alert across the district and existing nakas were strengthened to intercept them while some mobile patrols were also established,” he said.

On Wednesday, around 9.30 pm, a vehicle (JK01AB/ 5470) was intercepted at a police naka near ITI Sunderbani.

“Two Punjab-based person were travelling in the car which was put to frisking, during which 22-kg heroin like substance was recovered. The duo was identified as Onkar Singh of Talmandi Barth village, and Shamsher Singh of Barthmal village of Gurdaspur district of Punjab,” said the SSP.

Both the accused were arrested and a case under Sections 8, 21, 22, 25, 27A, 29 and 60 of the NDPS Act was registered against them.

He said more arrests in the case were expected during the course of investigation.