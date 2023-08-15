Independence Day: J&K police personnel bag 76 medals

Jammu and Kashmir police have been conferred with 76 medals as per ministry of home affairs’ (MHA) list of awardees for Independence Day released on Monday.

Kashmir additional director general of police Vijay Kumar bagged the Police Medal for Gallantry.

Police spokesperson Manoj Kumar said in a statement that the region has shares the 2nd place, alongside Maharashtra, for highest medal tally among states and UTs. Uttar Pradesh has the highest at 89 awards.

“The maximum Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) among all forces, 55 officers and jawans, one President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 20 Police Medal for Meritorious Service have conferred on,” he said.

Among those awarded is Kashmir additional director general of police Vijay Kumar. Mohd Aftab Mir, SSP CID, SB Kashmir, will get PPM-DS.

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the awardees.

“Heartiest congratulations to ADGP Vijay Kumar & all police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police who have been awarded prestigious Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Independence Day 2023,” the office of L-G said on X (formerly twitter).

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh congratulated awardees and their families for the honour. He expressed gratitude to Union home minister Amit Shah, L-G Sinha, officers of MHA and home department for honouring the valour and professionalism of J&K Police personnel.

As many as 954 police personnel across the country were awarded Police Medals.

Of the total awardees across the country, PPMG has been awarded to one CRPF personnel, PMG to 229, PPM-DS to 82 and PM-MS has been awarded to 642 personnel.