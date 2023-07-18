Two missing boys from Rajouri’s Mendhar traced, reunited with their families

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday traced two minor boys in Rajouri, who were missing from Jarran Wali Gali area of Mendhar sub-division in the adjoining Poonch district.

Two missing boys from Rajouri’s Mendhar were traced and reunited with their families. (HT File)

While sharing details, a police officer said that on Sunday, Mohammad Rafiq, a Mendhar resident had reported the missing complaint of his two nephews in Gursai police station. The nephews were identified as Shoaib Akther (14), son of Mohammad Khursheed and Mohammad Murtaza (12), son of Kabir Ahmed.

A case under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in Gursai police station. Meanwhile, the details of the missing boys were shared with Rajouri Police.

“After hectic efforts both the minor boys were traced by a team at Shahdara Sharief in Thanamandi on Monday. They were handed over to Gursai police station, following which they were reunited with their families”, the officer added.

