MeT: Jammu and Kashmir received 26% more rain in June, July

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) received 26.7% above average rainfall from June 1 to July 13, said the J&K meteorological department’s (MeT) data.

Pedestrians walk in the rain in Jammu. (AP file)

The data revealed that the precipitation in J&K, due to western disturbances and monsoon, was 171.4 mm in the 43 days starting June 1 this year as against 135.2 mm rainfall normally reported in the region during the period.

The MeT said the rainfall was more than normal in both Kashmir as well as Jammu divisions.

Jammu division’s 10 districts recorded 235.6 mm average rainfall during the one and a half month, some 23.7% more than normal of 190.5 mm.

Similarly, the MeT said Kashmir valley’s 10 districts received a cumulative average rainfall of 107.2 mm, going 34.1% above normal from the usual rainfall of 80 mm.

In the second week of July, the UT faced a flood-like situation after heavy rainfall for two days. The water level of river Jhelum in Kashmir had breached the flood alert levels in south Kashmir and Srinagar following two days of intermittent rains from July 7.

An official of MeT said south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Pulwama and Kulgam and Jammu division’s Doda, Kathua and Ramban received 60% excess rainfall than normal between June 1 and July 13.

“Excess precipitation of 20 to 59% was recorded in Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, and Srinagar districts of Kashmir and Jammu’s Poonch,” he said.

The Budgam, Kupwara, Shopian districts of Kashmir and Jammu, Rajouri, Reasi, Samba and Udhampur districts in Jammu division recorded normal precipitation.

Last year, Jammu and Kashmir had received much needed normal rainfall in monsoon after two years of deficit monsoon seasons.

The MeT had said Kashmir valley received 270 mm average rainfall from June 1 to September 29, an increase of 6% than the normal of 254 mm. Similarly, Jammu division had experienced 886 mm average rainfall in the four monsoon months, an increase of 7% than the normal 826 mm.

The Union territory had witnessed “almost normal” monsoon way back in 2019. In 2018, the state had 13% above normal rains while 2017 saw a small deficit of 3%.

Kashmir gets 70% of its precipitation owing to western disturbances — moisture laden winds from Mediterranean — with normally January and February as snow months and March and April (receiving above 100 mm each) as the wettest rain months.

The average rainfall annually is usually between 700 and 750 mm in J&K.

No forecast of major rainfall till July 25: MeT

The MeT has made a forecast of no major rainfall in J&K for the next 10 days.

In an update, the MeT said from July 15 to 18, there may be intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershower at scattered places of J&K.

“From July 19 to 25, intermittent light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at scattered places are expected. Overall, there is no forecast of any major rainfall till July 25,” it said.