Jammu and Kashmir records 174 Covid cases, four deaths; Srinagar reports 63 infections

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded four deaths and 174 new cases.

Of the four new deaths, three were reported from Kashmir Valley. November has seen a continuous spike in the fresh cases and deaths in the UT.

Of the total cases, 131 cases were reported in Kashmir valley and while the Jammu division saw 26 fresh infections.

Kashmir reported the highest 63 cases in the summer capital Srinagar followed by 23 cases in the northern district of Baramulla. Jammu district in Jammu division saw the highest 17 cases.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 606 followed by Baramulla and Ganderbal districts with 370 and 133 active cases, respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 264 with active positive cases reaching 1,719.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 43,661 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.64 crores.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,30048 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.16%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,36,237 and the death toll has reached 4,470.

The officials said that 55,394 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,151 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 864 deaths.

Covid tracker

Total cases: 3,36237

Total recovered patients: 3,30048

Total Deaths: 4,470

Active cases: 1,719