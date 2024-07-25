Jammu and Kashmir sizzles under heatwave, rain likely soon

The J&K’s twin capitals - Jammu and Srinagar- recorded similarly hot temperatures on Wednesday with Kashmir valley breaking this month’s record high temperatures in a decade, the meteorological centre said. In Jammu division, besides the City’s 35.6°C, the highest temps were at Samba at 38.7°C and Kathua at 37.8°C. (HT Photo)

The centre said that Wednesday’s maximum temperatures in Jammu & Srinagar were the same at 35.6°C, which is 5.7°C above normal in Srinagar.

“Earlier, on July 4 this year, the summer capital Srinagar recorded 35.7°C. This is the highest in a decade,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad.

On July 18, 2021, Srinagar had witnessed highest temp of 35°C.

“Srinagar’s all-time high temperature of 38.3°C was recorded on July 10,1946,” he said.

The unusually high temperatures have affected life in the Himalayan valley where residents often experience relatively moderate temperatures and pleasant weather. The school education department in the valley has changed the daily school timings to start from 8 am till 1 pm.

The day temps were equally hot in other parts of the valley including the gateway in South Kashmir at Qazigund at 34.2°C, some 6.1°C above normal.

Kupwara in North Kashmir recorded a high of 35°C, 4.4°C above normal, while Shopian in South Kashmir was 34.8°C.

The MeT centre forecast a brief spell of rain/thundershower at isolated places of Kashmir division & light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places of Jammu division from July 24-26.

Similarly, July 27-31 may experience spells of intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places.

“Intense showers for brief period with possibility of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones over few vulnerable places of Jammu division. Hot & humid weather to prevail till July 26 over Kashmir division,” the update said.