Jammu and Kashmir: Three over ground workers held with 43 lakh

Three over ground workers, reportedly working for Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), have been arrested in Jammu’s Sidhra Bridge area with ₹43 lakh which they were transporting from Punjab to South Kashmir.

They have been identified as Fayaz Ahmed Dar of Kulgam, Umar Farooq and Mouzam Fayaz of Pulwama.

Jammu senior superintendent of police Chandan Kohli said acting on a reliable information that a consignment was being shifted to South Kashmir from Punjab, a special team was constituted under the supervision of Nagrota SDPO.

“During checking at a naka in Nagrota area on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a vehicle bearing registration number DL-1ZB-8261 was stopped for checking. The men travelling in the car were questioned about their movement, but they could not give satisfactory reply and on thorough search of their vehicle, two bags of cash were recovered,” he added.

Jammu SSP also said that the money was being transported for terror funding and sources of these funds from outside J&K will also be booked shortly.

