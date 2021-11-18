Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jammu and Kashmir: Three over ground workers held with 43 lakh

Jammu senior superintendent of police Chandan Kohli said acting on a reliable information that a consignment was being shifted to South Kashmir from Punjab, a special team was constituted whic nabbed the three over ground workers with ₹43 lakh
Jammu senior superintendent of police said that 43 lakh was being transported for terror funding and sources of these funds from outside Jammu and Kashmir will also be booked shortly. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Three over ground workers, reportedly working for Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), have been arrested in Jammu’s Sidhra Bridge area with 43 lakh which they were transporting from Punjab to South Kashmir.

They have been identified as Fayaz Ahmed Dar of Kulgam, Umar Farooq and Mouzam Fayaz of Pulwama.

Jammu senior superintendent of police Chandan Kohli said acting on a reliable information that a consignment was being shifted to South Kashmir from Punjab, a special team was constituted under the supervision of Nagrota SDPO.

“During checking at a naka in Nagrota area on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a vehicle bearing registration number DL-1ZB-8261 was stopped for checking. The men travelling in the car were questioned about their movement, but they could not give satisfactory reply and on thorough search of their vehicle, two bags of cash were recovered,” he added.

Jammu SSP also said that the money was being transported for terror funding and sources of these funds from outside J&K will also be booked shortly.

