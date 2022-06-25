Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir to host G20 summit next year, 5-member panel formed
The Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted a five-member high-powered panel for overall coordination of G20 summit to be held in the union territory next year.
The territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been selected by the ministry for external affairs (MEA) for G-20 meetings during the summit of the high-profile grouping to be hosted by India in 2023. (HT File Photo)
The territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been selected by the ministry for external affairs (MEA) for G-20 meetings during the summit of the high-profile grouping to be hosted by India in 2023.
Published on Jun 25, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted a five-member high-powered panel for overall coordination of G20 meetings to be held in the union territory next year.

Acting upon a communiqué from the Union ministry of external affairs dated June 4, the principal secretary to the J&K government, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi accorded sanction for the constitution of the five-member panel.

The territory of J&K has been selected by the ministry for external affairs (MEA) for G-20 meetings during the summit of the high-profile grouping to be hosted by India in 2023.

The committee will be headed by the principal secretary to the government, housing and urban development department, who will be its chairman and it has the commissioner secretary to the government, transport department and administrative secretaries of the tourism department, hospitality and protocol department and culture department as its members.

The principal secretary to the government, housing and urban development department has also been nominated as UT-level nodal officer to coordinate the arrangements for G-20 meetings in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The member countries of the G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union.

The G20 summit brings together the world’s major economies.

This will be the first major international summit to be held in Jammu and Kashmir after the erstwhile state’s special status guaranteed under Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated and it was bifurcated into two union territories on August 5, 2019.

