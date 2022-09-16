Jammu and Kashmir: Will reveal name of my political party in 10 days, says Azad

Former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that he prays that Supreme Court (SC) starts hearing the petitions related to Article 370. He, however, said that nobody can bring SC under pressure to decide the petitions pertaining to Article 370 in six months.

Azad, who after resigning from Congress, is addressing a series of rallies in J&K in support of a political party which he will be announcing in the next few days, said that he made PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah agree in Rajya Sabha that they will give us statehood back... “Once we have state, then people of J&K will have rights on their land and jobs. I can guarantee this,” said Azad who was accompanied by several former legislators and senior leaders who quit Congress in his support.

While addressing a big gathering at Dak Bungalow in Anantnag, he said, “The petition pertaining to the revocation of Article 370 is lying in one corner for the last three years and gathering dust in the court. I pray the court begins hearing of this case as soon as possible,” he said.

Former J&K chief minister said that when the SC will begin the hearing of petitions, nobody knows how many years it will take to complete the process and what is going to be the final judgment of the case.

“Can anybody give me a guarantee on this? Nobody can pressure the SC to give a verdict on this case in six months. Neither me nor the Prime Minister because thee SC doesn’t come under anybody’s pressure or influence,” he said.

Azad faced sharp criticism from leaders of different political parties for his last speech in which he had said that only Parliament can bring back Article 370 and for that the Congress and its allies need 350 seats in the Parliament.

Without naming the NC and the PDP, Azad said that the parties who are promising to bring back Article 370 should remember all the old promises made to the people.

“I want to convey to them (leaders of political parties) what happened to the past promises which you had made with people,” he said.

He said that he is promising life with dignity for the people of J&K.

Azad said that some leaders say that farm laws were taken back by the government.

“They must be aware that the farmers are feeding 80 crore people of the country. We don’t feed any person. Instead, we are dependent on others. When in Parliament, I made efforts to stop the revocation of Article 370. There 86 percent of votes were in favour of the Modi government and Congress just managed to get 14 percent. And I don’t know when we will have these 80 percent votes in Parliament. Nobody is sure about that, including me, as I am not an astrologer,” he said.

It was Azad’s second political rally in Kashmir and more rallies will be organised in the coming days. Azad on Sunday had said that he will announce the name of his political party in the next 10 days. So far Azad during his stay in Kashmir has met dozens of delegations who had come from different parts of the Valley.