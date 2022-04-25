Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir will soon set an example of development for country: L-G Manoj Sinha
chandigarh news

Jammu and Kashmir will soon set an example of development for country: L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new industrial scheme in Jammu and Kashmir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Panchayat members of Samba district on Sunday. (PTI)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 01:49 AM IST
ByAsian News International, Samba

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that it was a big day for the Union Territory as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones and inaugurated development works worth over 20,000 crore.

“Today is a big day for the development of Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works worth over 20,000 crore. This is a very big amount. India’s first carbon-free village, Palli village, here in Samba is an example of development,” Sinha said while addressing the gathering.

“Earlier today, I met the panchayat members of various places in the Union Territory. I can see the dreams in their eyes. Palli village has shown efforts of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayaas’ today,” he said.

New industrial scheme

Sinha added that PM Modi has given a new industrial scheme in Jammu and Kashmir. “From independence till now, there was just 15,000 crore investment here. Now, we have a proposal of 52,000 crore while projects of 38,000 cr will be inaugurated by the PM Modi soon. We expect investment to cross 70,000 crore soon,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

The Lieutenant governor added that Jammu and Kashmir will soon set an example of development for the country. “Many laws were not applicable here but now all laws have been implemented which are helping the women and people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP