Jammu BJP removes ex-MLC Randhawa for hurting religious comments

The J&K unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has removed party leader and former MLC Vikram Randhawa from all party posts, including that of the Jammu & Kashmir BJP secretary post, with immediate effect.

The decision was taken following his controversial remarks on against the Muslim community.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had earlier registered an FIR against Vikram Randhawa for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Kashmiri Muslims.

The FIR was filed after a video of Vikram Randhawa purportedly making derogatory remarks against Muslims following the Pakistan cricket team’s win against India in the T20 World Cup match went viral on social media.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP had served a show-cause notice to Randhawa, with party chief Ravinder Raina saying that his remarks were against the basic principles of the party, which believes in respecting all faiths.

“Disciplinary Proceedings have been initiated against Vikram Randhwa State Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory in reference to making of reckless and defamatory remarks against particular community and women. Pending finalizing of disciplinary proceedings, disciplinary committee headed by Sunil Sethi Chairman and having S. Virenderjeet Singh as member and N. D. Rajwal as Memebr, has given interim report in view of huge impact of reckless statement of Vikram Randhawa and bad name it has brought to party and it has been recommended to immediately relieve Randhawa of all official party positions pending finalizing of disciplinary proceedings,” said a statement issued here this evening.

The report has been examined by party president Ravinder Raina and it has been decided to agree with interim recommendations of disciplinary committee report.

He also felt strongly that disparaging remarks have been made against Woman folk as also against Particular Community and have hurt religious sentiments of our brothers and sisters .

Raina decided to take strict and strong action against Randhwa without wasting any time as party believes in respecting all religions particularly women and it is unacceptable to party that a person occupying high position in party may make statement which will hurt religious sentiments of anyone.

It was also felt that very appropriately FIR has also been registered in the crime committed. It was as such decided to receive Vikram Randhawa of all official positions with immediate effect pending finalizing of disciplinary proceedings against him.

