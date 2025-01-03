Jammu: BJP youth leader shot at by PDD employee over parking

Kanav Sharma, president of Jammu district’s Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was shot at and injured, allegedly by an employee of the power development department (PDD) in New Plot area here on Friday over a trivial issue. Jammu district president of the BJP Yuva Morcha Kanav Sharma being treated at a hospital after suffering a bullet injury on Friday. (PTI)

Sharma, a lawyer by profession, suffered two bullet injuries and was rushed to government hospital in Sarwal, from where he was referred to Government Medical College in Bakshi Nagar. The accused has been identified as Ravinderjeet Singh, alias Kaka, of New Rehari, a meter reader by profession in the PDD.

“Advocate Kanav Sharma was parking his vehicle near power development department’s sub station in New Plot area where he has his chamber. However, accused Ravinderjeet Singh objected to it and an altercation followed between the two. In a fit of rage, the PDD meter reader pulled out a pistol and fired two rounds at Kanav Sharma. One round hit him in the stomach and another bruised past his shoulder,” said a police officer.

“We have launched a manhut to nab him. A case under section 109 of the BNS has been registered at Bakshi Nagar police station,” he informed.

Kanav Sharma is the son of senior BJP leader Chander Mohan Sharma.

Meanwhile, president of the Jammu and Kashmir high court bar association advocate Nirmal Kotwal served a 24 hour ultimatum to the police to arrest the accused and lodge him in jail under Public Safety Act.

“We give 24 hours to the police to arrest the accused along with his weapon. Otherwise, lawyers will go on strike and block the Janipur road. We also urge the lieutenant governor to dismiss accused from job and put in jail under PSA. Such a meter-reader of the power development department, who carries gun and opens fire in broad day light over a minor issue, is a threat to the society,” said Advocate Kotwal.