Jammu: Community kitchen started at Bhairon Temple

For facilitation of the pilgrims, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Sunday started a free community kitchen at Shri Bhairon Ji temple complex after commencement to mark the beginning of Shardiya Navratras.

The community kitchen commenced at the already existing hall which can cater to around 150 pilgrims at a time. (HT Photo)

The community kitchen was inaugurated by shrine board chief executive officer Anshul Garg.

It is the third such facility by the board with two already operational at Tarakote Marg and Sanjichatt.

The community kitchen commenced at the already existing hall which can cater to around 150 pilgrims at a time.

The kitchen is equipped with modern kitchenware, utensils and other gadgets to provide hygienic food to the pilgrims.

Before the commencement of Navratras, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated a skywalk and remodelled Parvati Bhawan at the shrine of on October 12.

